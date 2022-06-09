Bhopal: Para shooter Avani wins gold, sets World Cup record

Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State’s para shooter Avani Lakhera has won a gold at para shooting World Cup and set a record on the global stage.

She has set a world record in R-2, 10 metre Air Rifle category at the championship. She was accompanied by Harsh Devreddy who bagged another gold at the championship.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated and extended greetings to para shooters Avani Lakhera and Harsh Devreddy through social media for their wins.

The Para Shooting World Cup 2022 was held at Chatiaro in France. Chouhan said, Avani Lakhera has made the nation proud by winning a gold medal in the para shooting world cup in France.

Chouhan tweeted and wished Harsh Devreddy a bright future for winning gold medal in R4 Mixed 10 metre Air Rifle Standing SH2 in Para Shooting World Cup 2022.

He said that people of India are proud of the achievement of Devreddy. His perseverance is truly inspiring, he further said.

