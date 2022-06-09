e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Para shooter Avani wins gold, sets World Cup record

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated and extended greetings to para shooters Avani Lakhera and Harsh Devreddy through social media for their wins.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State’s para shooter Avani Lakhera has won a gold at para shooting World Cup and set a record on the global stage.

She has set a world record in R-2, 10 metre Air Rifle category at the championship. She was accompanied by Harsh Devreddy who bagged another gold at the championship.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated and extended greetings to para shooters Avani Lakhera and Harsh Devreddy through social media for their wins.

The Para Shooting World Cup 2022 was held at Chatiaro in France. Chouhan said, Avani Lakhera has made the nation proud by winning a gold medal in the para shooting world cup in France.

Chouhan tweeted and wished Harsh Devreddy a bright future for winning gold medal in R4 Mixed 10 metre Air Rifle Standing SH2 in Para Shooting World Cup 2022.

He said that people of India are proud of the achievement of Devreddy. His perseverance is truly inspiring, he further said.

Read Also
Bhopal: District returning officers instructed to launch voter awareness campaign
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Para shooter Avani wins gold, sets World Cup record

RECENT STORIES

Ashwini Vaishnav exclusive interview: 'Fond of heritage', says Railway Minister as he visits visited...

Ashwini Vaishnav exclusive interview: 'Fond of heritage', says Railway Minister as he visits visited...

Mumbai Metro One completes 8 years of service, here's what commuters have to say

Mumbai Metro One completes 8 years of service, here's what commuters have to say

Mumbai: Two lanes of Hancock Bridge likely to open on June 15

Mumbai: Two lanes of Hancock Bridge likely to open on June 15

Jammu: Curfew imposed in Bhaderwah town of Doda district after tensions due to social media post

Jammu: Curfew imposed in Bhaderwah town of Doda district after tensions due to social media post

Mumbai: GPS tracking system made mandatory for vehicles supplying nutritious food

Mumbai: GPS tracking system made mandatory for vehicles supplying nutritious food