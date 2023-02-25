Madhya Pradesh: 8 killed, three dozen injured as truck rams 2 buses in Sidhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight people were killed and more than three dozen injured when a truck hit two stationary buses in Sidhi late on Friday night near Barkhada under Churhat police station. The victims were returning after attending Kol Mahakumbh at Satna, which was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Official sources, however, confirmed only six deaths. The toll is likely to rise further.

The buses had left Satna for Sidhi around 5 pm after conclusion of the event. Arrangements were made to serve snacks to passengers near Mohania Tunnel. Even as snacks were being served, a speeding truck hit one of the buses from behind. The impact led to one of the buses tumbling down the gorge along the road.

Police force was rushed from Churhat and other places to the accident site. Till the filing of the report, eight bodies had been retrieved and more than two dozen injured passengers moved to hospitals in Rewa and Satna.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left for Rewa to take stock of the situation. Chouhan and PCC chief Kamal Nath have expressed grief over the accident.