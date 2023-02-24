Bhopal: MP to have paperless budget session; MLAs will be given tablets to view budget statement

Bhopal: After years of preparing for the ‘e-Vidhan Sabha’, this year the Madhya Pradesh assembly may finally have a paperless budget session. This year, the budget copy will be given to the MLAs on tablets, said the officials, here on Friday.

The budget session will start from February 27 with governor's address to the assembly.

The speaker of the state assembly Girish Goutam has expressed in the month of September last year that from the budget session the concept of e-assembly may going to start.

The assembly principal secretary, AP Singh told Free Press that the preparations of the session have been reviewed with the officials on Thursday.

“The finance department had procured the tablets for the MLAs. On the day of budget, the tablets will be handed over to them, replacing printed copies, he said.

Earlier the printed copies are given.

He also added that a technical team will be present in the assembly to help the MLAs in required.

The finance department have given the responsibility of the tablet procurement to Laghu Udyog Nigam (LUN).