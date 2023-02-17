e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 75-yr-old man marries 65-yr-old woman in Satna, wedding pictures go viral

Madhya Pradesh: 75-yr-old man marries 65-yr-old woman in Satna, wedding pictures go viral

The couple also received the cash amount under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana

Poornima TiwariUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Wedding pictures of MP's 75-year-old specially-abled man with a 65-year-old woman are going viral on internet.

The elderly couple got under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana in Ramnagar district.

The duo had been single till now. When family and friends insisted, they decided to take nuptial vows.

The groom Bhagwandin Gaur is specially abled, so with the help of a campanion, he took saat pheras with Mohaniya Debvi.

The couple also received the cash amount received under scheme.

FP Photo

FP Photo |

Samagra Women Officer Shobha Tiwari took kanyadan  

Samagra Women Officer Shobha Tiwari, in-charge of event organised under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, took kanyadan of a bride in Amarpatan district.

Both--the bride and the groom, were orphan and thus officer Shobha decided to perform all wedding rituals including kanyadaan from the bride's side.

Pictures of the government officer performing the wedding rituals of the couple are becoming fiercely viral on social media

She also gifted cash to the couple.  

Read Also
WATCH: BJP leader and Municipal Council president thrashes police personnel with slipper in MP's...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two deaths and a stampede later, thousands of devotees leave Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: Two deaths and a stampede later, thousands of devotees leave Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: Another woman dies of 'heart-attack' during stampede at Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: Another woman dies of 'heart-attack' during stampede at Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: 50 people separated from family in overcrowded Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: 50 people separated from family in overcrowded Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: Quarantine enclosures better than last time, 12 cheetahs to arrive tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh: Quarantine enclosures better than last time, 12 cheetahs to arrive tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney problem, dies at Bageshwardham

Madhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney problem, dies at Bageshwardham