Madhya Pradesh: 75-yr-old man marries 65-yr-old woman in Satna, wedding pictures go viral

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Wedding pictures of MP's 75-year-old specially-abled man with a 65-year-old woman are going viral on internet.

The elderly couple got under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana in Ramnagar district.

The duo had been single till now. When family and friends insisted, they decided to take nuptial vows.

The groom Bhagwandin Gaur is specially abled, so with the help of a campanion, he took saat pheras with Mohaniya Debvi.

The couple also received the cash amount received under scheme.

Samagra Women Officer Shobha Tiwari took kanyadan

Samagra Women Officer Shobha Tiwari, in-charge of event organised under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, took kanyadan of a bride in Amarpatan district.

Both--the bride and the groom, were orphan and thus officer Shobha decided to perform all wedding rituals including kanyadaan from the bride's side.

Pictures of the government officer performing the wedding rituals of the couple are becoming fiercely viral on social media

She also gifted cash to the couple.