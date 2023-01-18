WATCH: BJP leader and Municipal Council president thrashes police personnel with slipper in MP's Satna

A screengrab of the viral video | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Council President of Satna district, Sadhna Patel, has thrashed a policeman with slippers when she was stopped from illegal mining in the district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Pathra village under Chitrakoot police station limits in the district on Monday night. The police have registered a case against eight persons, including Municipal Council President and BJP leader Sadhna Patel in the matter.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which Patel was spotted beating the police personnel.

Chitrakoot Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashish Jain said, "Chitrakoot Naib Tehsildar, Sumit Gurjar lodged a complaint at the police station about the illegal mining in Pathra village. Acting on the complaint, the police along with tehsildar rushed to the spot and spotted a few people performing illegal mining." "A JCB machine and two tractors were also spotted at the spot where soil was being extracted with the help of a JCB machine. When the police team tried to stop them, they started abusing the police team. After a few minutes, Sadhna Patel arrived there and she also started abusing and she beat up a police personnel with slippers," Jain said.

"Later, the tehsildar submitted a written complaint in connection with the incident. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 294, 186, 353, 332, 379 and 506 of the IPC against the eight persons, including Sadhna Patel and started investigation into the matter," he added.

