Madhya Pradesh: 72 cases of adverse event following immunization (AEFI) reported in two days of vaccination

BHOPAL: Seventy-two cases of adverse event following immunization (AEFI) have been reported in two days of vaccinations in Madhya Pradesh. However, the health department called these AEFI cases “minor” and “not of a serious type”. A maximum of 12 AEFI cases have been reported from Panna, while 10 cases have been reported from Rewa.

Bhopal reported six cases and all were of the first day. There were no AEFI cases on Monday in the state capital. Indore has reported only one AEFI case so far.

AEFI symptoms that have mainly been observed are itching, fever, headache, body pain and so forth. In only one case, ANM has been hospitalized in the ICU due to muscular cramps.

However, Dr RK Sharma of Gwalior clarified that, despite the fact that he is a diabetic, and has cardiac and kidney problems, he did not face any serious kind of AEFI problem. He only felt itching; so, he being a doctor, asked the attending doctors to push an anti-allergic injection. Others, too, had reported mild fever, headache and weakness.