Madhya Pradesh’s vaccination target better than many states'

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh may not have achieved the target fixed for vaccination, but the state is ahead of other provinces. On the first day of vaccination, 63.62% of people were given the jab. Nevertheless, the target was to vaccinate 15,000 people. As many as 9, 543 health workers were vaccinated.

In Delhi, 53.32%, in Rajasthan, 55.56%, in Karnataka, 55.94%, in West Bengal, 54%, in Assam, 54%, in Himachal Pradesh, 60%, in Bihar, 60%, in Kerala, 60%, in Telangana, 30%, in Punjab, 22% and, in Tamil Nadu, 17% of the target has been achieved. The states ahead of MP in achieving the target are Gujarat (67%), Maharashtra (65%), UP (67%) and Haryana (74%).

The target for vaccination on each day is being increased so that a maximum number of health workers and frontline workers can be given the shot. The reason for falling short of the target was attributed to the Covid-19 portal, because SMSes were sent to the health workers only one day before the vaccination. Besides, many health workers did not even get the information.

Sources in the health department said special attention will be given to those centres where the turnout was less than expected. The chief medical and health officers across the state have also been told that those who will be vaccinated should get information in advance. The medical officers have been told to make efforts for it.