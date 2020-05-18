Madhya Pradesh: 7 of family charred to death as fire breaks out in Gwalior building

Seven members of a family, including four woman and three children, were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey building that housed a paint shop on the ground floor in Gwalior’s Inderganj area on Monday morning. Government has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each deceased.

SHO Indarganj Pankaj Tyagi informed that the blaze erupted at around 10 am in a paint shop on Roshni Ghar road in Inderganj area and soon spread to houses located above it.The ‘Rangwala’ paint shop belonged to three brothers – Jagmohan Goyal, Jaikishan Goyal and Hariom Goyal, who lived along with their family on the upper two floors.

The Goyal family lost their four women members and three children in the blaze.

The fire was probably caused due to a short circuit on the ground floor where several paint cans were stocked. Three persons also sustained burns in the incident and they were admitted to a hospital.

One was discharged after first aid and other two are still undergoing treatment.

The paint, which was highly inflammable, acted as a catalyst for the fire, the official said.

The victims, who were on the second floor of the complex, got trapped after the flames engulfed the entire structure.

The victims belonged to the Goyal families and their relatives, he said.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze after about two hours, as many as 10 fire tenders participated and rescue operations was conducted.

At least, 10 fire-fighters took about two hours to douse the flame.

Four brothers lost their wives and children, while two other borthers lost their children in the mishap.

While Ram Kiran Goyal and Hariom Goyal lost their wives Shakuntala and Madhu respectively, Saket lost his wife Priyanka and son Monark and Shyam Goyal lost his wife Arti and daughter Munni and Sumit lost his daughter Aradhaya.

Chouhan, Nath express grief

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the incident in a tweet and prayed that God give strength to the family to overcome the grief and bear the pain of the loss. Former CM Kamal Nath also tweeted and expressed his grief over the incident.