Madhya Pradesh: Display Aarogya Setu to get cheaper fuel, petrol pump owner innovative move to encourage people to download app

Even as the Centre has been trudging that extra mile to encourage people to download Aarogra Setu App and has also roped in Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, several private institutions are encouraging the aam aadmi to download the app to get offers. One of such step has been taken by a petrol pump owner Devendra Jain. Here the pump owner will shell out Re 1 per litre to the buyer if he/she can display the app on mobile phone.

Jain's 'sop' opera does not end here. If the buyers are unable to display the app, they would not be given the fuel.

Jain owns a pump in Rampura village of Neemuch district and hopes his scheme will not only encourage people, but other dealers in the town as well to push for the app.

Sharing how it all started, Jain said daily there's huge footfall at his pump. "We opt for every possible precautionary measure, including social distancing, mask, helmet and use of sanitizer and others. But, when I’d saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting people to download this app, I decided to support the cause. Moving a step ahead, we put up a huge banner at the entry of the pump asking people to get Re 1 discount on every litre if they had the app on their mobile. We also asked buyers not to enter the pump premises if they didn't have it.

“At my petrol pump, customer need to fulfil this condition as we want to keep Corona away,” Jain said.

Jain said on an average, daily 3500 litres of petrol and 6000 litres of diesel are sold at his fuel station and he is spending around Rs 9500 from his own commission.

“No matter how much I’ve to bear from my own pocket, I will continue this scheme until my country is Corona free,” Jain said with a big smile behind the mask on his face.

Even district collector Jitendra Raje appreciated Jain’s effort saying that he (Jain) has presented himself as a motivational entrepreneur.

The app communicates with nearby phones using Bluetooth and gathers their GPS location data. Once a user has downloaded the app, it asks for continuous Bluetooth access and location data.

By using the app, it is possible to keep track of all the people who came near or in contact with a person, who has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

The app also asks for information that includes questions related to a person's age, gender, name, health status and travel history. It also checks if the user belongs to any one of the exempted categories of professionals amid the lockdown period.