Madhya Pradesh: 6.16 lakh seats remain vacant in colleges across state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 6.16 lakh seats in colleges across the state have remained vacant after completion of admission process, state higher education department official said. The department has extended the last date of admissions twice on directives minister Mohan Yadav.

According to department, 6,48,500 students have been given admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 1,301 government colleges across the state.

At present, there are 12.64 lakh seats in all courses in all colleges. Department of higher education (DHE) had increased 25% seats in all colleges this year expecting more admissions in view of general promotion because of corona pandemic.

DHE had conducted two rounds of general counselling and two rounds of CLC (College Level Counseling) to complete admission process. Despite all the efforts, 6,16,412 seats have remained vacant in colleges. Over 4.90 lakh students have taken admission in UG courses and 1.58 lakh students have taken admission in PG courses.

The DHE official said over 6 lakh seats may be vacant but the fact is that this year additional 85,500 students have taken admission in colleges compared to last year. “Last year over 5.63 lakh students took admission in UG and PG courses, whereas this year additional 85,500 students took admission,” said the official.

Students can apply for change in course or subjects from November 8-20. This is applicable for students of first year in undergraduate courses only.

Vital statistics

Number of colleges: 1301

Number of seats: 12,64,912

Number of vacant seats: 6,16,412

Seats in PG courses: 2,34,279

Admission in PG: 1,58,200

Seats in UG courses: 10,30,633

Admissions in UG courses: 4,90,300

Vacant seats: 5,40,333

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 08:55 PM IST