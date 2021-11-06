Madhya Pradesh: Rape victim commits suicide in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A rape victim committed suicide by consuming poison in Kanchpura village under Baghchini police station area of the district on Saturday, the police said.

According to the husband of the woman, the accused forced the victim to make a physical relation with his friends. When she denied to do so, the accused viral the obscene video of the woman on social media. Because of which she committed suicide.

The woman’s husband works at a petrol pump and the accused was the neighbour of the woman. One day when the husband of the woman was not at home, the accused entered her house and raped her. Because of the infamy, the woman did not tell anyone about the incident.

The accused again reached there, he not only violated her but also shot video of her. After that the accused visited the house of the woman along with his friends and forced the woman to make physical relations with his companions. The accused also threatened her if she denied then he would viral the footage and videos of her on social media.

Baghchini police station in charge Parveen Tripathi, however, said that he did not get the information about the rape and viral video, adding that it would come into fore after investigation. The police have registered a case into the matter and a probe was on, he added.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 07:26 PM IST