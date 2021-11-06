e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District HospitalPrime accused in Kerala gold smuggling, Swapna Suresh released from jail Maha: Ganja worth Rs 25,000 recovered, man held
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 12:22 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old shot at in Jabalpur

The youth, identified as Kunal Raikwar, 19, is admitted at Jabalpur medical college, where his condition is reported to be critical.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in Kirshna City- one of the posh localities of the city- on Friday night after a youth was allegedly shot at by two youths following a dispute during a celebration of the birth of a new-born, sources said on Saturday.

The youth, identified as Kunal Raikwar, 19, is admitted at Jabalpur medical college, where his condition is reported to be critical.

According to information, Raikwar, a resident of Auraiya village, came to Krishna City under Gohalpur police station to attend a celebration of the new-born on Friday night. During the celebration, he had a dispute with two youths identified as Manish Ahirwar and Sonu Ahirwar.

The dispute turned ugly when the duo youths opened fire at Raikwar, who sustained a bullet on his forehead.

Police sources said that Raikwar was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to medical college.

The police said that a case of attempt to murder had been registered and efforts were on nab the accused.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Youth stabbed to death in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 12:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal