India reports 30,948 new cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:02 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 6-month-old child stolen from Chhattisgarh rescued in Umaria

The Railway Protection Force apprehended a 24-year-old woman, who was carrying the child, from a train at the Umaria railway station on Saturday, the RPF said in a release.
PTI
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A six-month-old child allegedly stolen from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh was rescued from Umaria district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The police here had received information from the Bilaspur RPF that the woman, identified as Rita Yadav and resident of Bilaspur, was travelling with the child under suspicious conditions in the Sampark Kranti Express, it said.

When the Umaria RPF apprehended the woman and enquired, she could not give a satisfactory reply and was taken off the train along with the child, the police said.

Later, the woman and the child were sent to Bilaspur, located over 250 km from here, and handed over to city Kotwali police there, a police official said.

Bilaspur's Superintendent of Police could not be contacted for further details of the case.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:02 PM IST
