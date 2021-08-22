Madhya Pradesh: Doctor, fiancée robbed by masked men

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some masked men attacked a doctor and robbed a bracelet from his fiancée at a hotel premises in Banganga area in the wee hours of Friday. Some masked men were captured in the CCTVs and the police are searching for them.

According to the police, the incident took place in the premises of Hotel Prarambh under Banganga police station jurisdiction.

Dr Abhishek Chouksey, a resident of Satyam Vihar Colony of the city stated in his complaint that it was his engagement ceremony in Hotel Prarambh. The family members of his fiancee came to the city from Gwalior. After the ceremony got over, Choksey was talking to his fiancee in his car in the hotel premises when some unidentified persons wearing a mask reached there and their told his fiancee to open the door of the car. One of the accused reportedly snatched a bracelet from doctor Choksey's fiancee. The complainant tried to oppose the accused when one of them attacked him with an iron rod. After snatching the bracelet and injuring doctor, the accused fled the scene.

Later, the complainant informed the police and lodge in FIR. The police have examined the CCTV installed near the spot and found some masked men fleeing from the spot. The accused could not be identified still the filing of this report. Dr Chouksey is an orthopaedic surgeon in the city.

