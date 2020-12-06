Madhya Pradesh: 52 artistes from 25 countries display work online to beat corona blues

Bhopal: Fifty two artistes from 25 countries have displayed their work in an online exhibition, Art Around Us. The exhibition, which began from Friday, is being organised by Foundation of Art and Culture, Bhopal, on its Facebook page to provide a platform to artistes during corona pandemic.

The exhibition comprises paintings, ceramic and installation works. Roy F Stabb from the US has exhibited installation work, Invasive Species, and Oeil-de-boeu. Paintings like Contagion by Sophie Bosselut from Switzerland, Farida without Hummingbird by Alvarenga Marques from Portugal, Look at Window 1731 by Soon Young Yang from South Korea, Mongolia Lake 1 by Young Taek Kwon from Republic of Korea are on display in mix media on paper, acrylic and pigment on canvas.