Madhya Pradesh: 52 artistes from 25 countries display work online to beat corona blues

Bhopal: Fifty two artistes from 25 countries have displayed their work in an online exhibition, Art Around Us. The exhibition, which began from Friday, is being organised by Foundation of Art and Culture, Bhopal, on its Facebook page to provide a platform to artistes during corona pandemic.
The exhibition comprises paintings, ceramic and installation works. Roy F Stabb from the US has exhibited installation work, Invasive Species, and Oeil-de-boeu. Paintings like Contagion by Sophie Bosselut from Switzerland, Farida without Hummingbird by Alvarenga Marques from Portugal, Look at Window 1731 by Soon Young Yang from South Korea, Mongolia Lake 1 by Young Taek Kwon from Republic of Korea are on display in mix media on paper, acrylic and pigment on canvas.
Of these, 24 artistes from India including five tribals from Bhopal - Bhuri Bai, Lado Bai, Venkat Raman Singh Shyam, Rani Paraste and Gangaram Vyam - have also displayed their works based on nature, which has attracted art lovers.
Foundation of Art and Culture director Akhilesh said idea is to divert attention from painful, disturbing pandemic. “For this, we have organised online shows, talks with artistes and other art-related online activities,” he added. The exibition, Art around Us, combines different art expressions from different parts of the world.
“We have tried our best to invite artistes of different sensibilities and from many countries. We are thankful to all participating artistes for their contribution,” he said
Exhibition curators Govind Vishwas and Poonam Vishwas said foundation is also trying to engage more artistes in different projects of art.
Art lovers can visit the online exhibition by scanning the given QR code, especially made for it. The exhibition will remain open for art lovers till December 31.
