Art of making Makhana: Watch this exhibit by IGRMS showing traditional technique of making fox nut

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, has displayed an exhibit showing a traditional technique and device of making Makhana (fox nut) with its basic information and photographs and videos on its social media platforms.

It is part of an online exhibition series-21, organised by the museum.

Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra said that Bihar is known for the production of ‘Makhana’. Traditionally the work related to the preparation of ‘Makhana’ is carried out in Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Purnia and Katihar district of the state.

The seed of ‘Makhana’, popularly known as 'Gudi' is an aquatic plant product cultivated in lakes, ponds and moist lands.