Madhya Pradesh: 5 Pairs Of Special Trains Will Run To Boost Travel Options In Festive Season

Represtentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five pairs of special trains are being run including Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa, Rani Kamalapati-Danapur-Rani Kamalapati, Jabalpur-Danapur-Jabalpur, Kota-Danapur-Kota and Katni South-Chopan-Katni South.

Whose details are as follows:-

*Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Superfast Special Train:- Train number 02190 Weekly Special Train will depart from Rewa every Saturday at 12:30 pm till November 9 and reach Rani Kamalapati at 21:15 pm on the same day. Similarly, train number 02189 Weekly Special Train is departing from Rani Kamalapati every Saturday at 22:15 pm till November 9 and reaching Rewa at 07:20 am the next day. This special train is going to its destination by stopping at Satna, Maihar, Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina and Vidisha on the way.

Read Also Indore Shocker: Criminal Found Murdered On His Bed

*Rani Kamalapati-Danapur-Rani Kamalapati Special Train:- Train number 01661 Express Special Train is departing from Rani Kamalapati every Saturday and Tuesday at 14:25 pm till November 12 and reaching Danapur at 08:45 am the next day. Similarly, train number 01662 Express Special Train is departing from Danapur every Sunday and Wednesday at 11:45 am till November 13 and reaching Rani Kamalapati at 07:40 am the next day. This special train is going to its destination by stopping at Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara on the way.

*Jabalpur-Danapur-Jabalpur Special Train:- Train number 01705 Express Special Train is departing from Jabalpur every Wednesday and Friday at 19:35 pm till November 15 2024 and reaching Danapur at 08:45 am the next day. Similarly, train number 01706 Express Special Train is departing from Danapur every Thursday and Saturday at 11:45 am till November 16 2024 and reaching Jabalpur at 00:10 midnight the next day. This special train is going to its destination by stopping at Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara on the way.

*Kota-Danapur-Kota Special Train:- Train number 09803 Kota-Danapur Special Train will depart from Kota at 21:25 hrs on every Sunday and Thursday till November 10 and will reach Danapur at 20:00 hrs the next day. Similarly, train number 09804 Danapur-Kota Special Train will depart from Danapur at 21:30 hrs on every Monday and Friday till November 11 and will reach Kota at 22:25 hrs the next day. This special train will stop at Baran, Salpura, Chhabra Gugor, Ruthiyai, Guna, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar and Ara stations on the way.

*Katni South-Chhapna-Katni South Special Train:- Train number 09015 Katni South-Chhapna Special will leave Katni South at 05:00 am daily till November 15 and reach Chopan at 13:50 pm. Similarly, train number 09016 Chopan-Katni South Special will leave Chopan at 15:30 pm daily till November 15 2024 and reach Katni South at 00:40 midnight the next day. This special train will stop at Khannabanjari, Mahroi, Vijsota, Byauhari, Joba, Madwasgram, Niwasroad, Saraigram, Gajrabahara, Bargawan, Singrauli and Obra Dam stations on the way.