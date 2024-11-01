MP Updates: Kamal Nath Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi; Elephant Death Toll In Bandhavgarh Rises To 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Gandhi's demise was the most difficult time of my life, said former Chief Minister Kamal Nath paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Thursday.

Nath shared the photograph on his social media platform in which he was seen along with the coffin, participating in the last rites procession.

He remembered India's ever-first woman Prime Minister and said her courageous steps for strengthening the country were recognised globally at that time.

"Indira Gandhi's eternal journey has been the most difficult and unbearably painful time of my life. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Indira Gandhi ji on her death anniversary, who gave her all for the unity and integrity of the country," said Nath.

भारत की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी शक्ति, समर्पण, साहस और सशक्त नेतृत्व का पर्याय रही हैं।



मुझे अपने तीसरे बेटे की संज्ञा देने वाली मॉं स्वरूपा श्रीमती इंदिरा गाँधी जी का अनंत यात्रा पर जाना मेरे जीवन का सबसे कठिन और असहनीय पीड़ा का समय रहा है।



मैं देश की… pic.twitter.com/PNTmBvV4Bk — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) October 31, 2024

Two more elephants die in Bandhavgarh, toll rises to ten

Two elephants which were undergoing treatment died in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve on Thursday. With this, total ten elephants out of 13 herd of elephants have died in three days.

The autopsy of nine elephants have been performed so far. The post mortem of remaining one elephant will be done on Friday.

The veterinary doctors, who have treated the elephants and performed their autopsy suspected that elephants have died due to microtoxin related to Kudo crop.

The actual reasons of elephants death could be known only after the forensic report comes out.

In the meantime, Special task force, the committee formed by the state government etc are doing intense probe to reach till bottom of the case.