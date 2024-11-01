 MP Updates: Kamal Nath Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi; Elephant Death Toll In Bandhavgarh Rises To 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Updates: Kamal Nath Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi; Elephant Death Toll In Bandhavgarh Rises To 10

MP Updates: Kamal Nath Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi; Elephant Death Toll In Bandhavgarh Rises To 10

Nath shared the photograph on his social media platform in which he was seen along with the coffin, participating in the last rites procession.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Gandhi's demise was the most difficult time of my life, said former Chief Minister Kamal Nath paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Thursday.

Nath shared the photograph on his social media platform in which he was seen along with the coffin, participating in the last rites procession.

He remembered India's ever-first woman Prime Minister and said her courageous steps for strengthening the country were recognised globally at that time.

"Indira Gandhi's eternal journey has been the most difficult and unbearably painful time of my life. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Indira Gandhi ji on her death anniversary, who gave her all for the unity and integrity of the country," said Nath.

FPJ Shorts
RSMSSB Releases Animal Attendant Exam Date 2024; Check At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB Releases Animal Attendant Exam Date 2024; Check At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Viral Videos: Korean Tourist Roams On Indian Streets Wishing People 'Happy Diwali'
Viral Videos: Korean Tourist Roams On Indian Streets Wishing People 'Happy Diwali'
'Jaddu, Rohit Bhai': Fans Yell During IND vs NZ 3rd Test At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Video
'Jaddu, Rohit Bhai': Fans Yell During IND vs NZ 3rd Test At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Video
Who Is Digvijay Singh Rathee? Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss 18's FIRST Wildcard Entry
Who Is Digvijay Singh Rathee? Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss 18's FIRST Wildcard Entry
Read Also
MP Shocker: Triple Murder Executed On Diwali Night; Man & Two Sons Axed To Death Tribal Dindori
article-image

Two more elephants die in Bandhavgarh, toll rises to ten

Two elephants which were undergoing treatment died in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve on Thursday. With this, total ten elephants out of 13 herd of elephants have died in three days.

The autopsy of nine elephants have been performed so far. The post mortem of remaining one elephant will be done on Friday.

The veterinary doctors, who have treated the elephants and performed their autopsy suspected that elephants have died due to microtoxin related to Kudo crop.

The actual reasons of elephants death could be known only after the forensic report comes out.

In the meantime, Special task force, the committee formed by the state government etc are doing intense probe to reach till bottom of the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams

Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams

Income Tax Department's Vivaad Se Vishwas Scheme 2.0 Comes Into Effect

Income Tax Department's Vivaad Se Vishwas Scheme 2.0 Comes Into Effect

Madhya Pradesh GDP To Double In 5 Years, Says Confident CM Mohan Yadav On 69th Foundation Day,...

Madhya Pradesh GDP To Double In 5 Years, Says Confident CM Mohan Yadav On 69th Foundation Day,...

MP Updates: Kamal Nath Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi; Elephant Death Toll In Bandhavgarh Rises To 10

MP Updates: Kamal Nath Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi; Elephant Death Toll In Bandhavgarh Rises To 10

Indore-Chhoti Gwaltoli AQI Breaches Worrying 400-Mark After Diwali; Air Index Spikes Over 'Very...

Indore-Chhoti Gwaltoli AQI Breaches Worrying 400-Mark After Diwali; Air Index Spikes Over 'Very...