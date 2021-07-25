Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, 1 injured in road accidents in Singrauli district

Bhopal/Singrauli: Four people were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a car near Badokhar village under Bargawa police station, about 30 km from the district headquarters, at around 8.30 am on Sunday.

Bargawa police station in-charge Nagendra Pratap Singh said, two women passengers, aged 50 and 60 years, and the 18-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, while another 25-year-old man succumbed during treatment in a hospital.

Another injured person was undergoing treatment in a medical facility, Singh said.

The car driver was saved as the vehicle's airbag opened during collision with the auto-rickshaw, the official said.