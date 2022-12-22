Madhya Pradesh: 4 bears maul farmer in Chhatarpur, treatment underway

Representational image | Pixabay

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer grazing cattle in the forest area of Chhatarpur sustained grievous injuries after being mauled by four bears in the area, locals said on Thursday.

The injured farmer was rushed to community health centre in Bijawar and then to Chhatarpur district hospital, where his treatment is underway.

The farmer who suffered grievous injuries has been identified as Rajesh Gautam, a resident of Patra village of Chhatarpur. Locals stated that Gautam had been to a forest area in Bijawar on Thursday morning to graze his buffaloes.

During this, four bears arrived at the spot and attacked him, following which he sustained serious injuries. The locals gathered at the spot and rushed him to the community health centre located in Bijawar. After primary treatment, he was referred to Chhatarpur district hospital, where his treatment is underway.

On learning about the incident, Bijawar SDO AK Dixit and other forest officials also went to the community health centre in Bijawar and ensured arrangements for the treatment of the farmer. SDO Dixit has also assured the kin of the farmer of every possible help.

