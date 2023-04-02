 Madhya Pradesh: 3.6 magnitude tremor felt in Pachmarhi district
ANIUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Pachmarhi (Madhya Pradesh): A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted in Pachmarhi on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was 23 km deep.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 11:00:36 IST, Lat: 23.22 & Long: 80.40, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 218km ENE of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier on March 22, north India including Delhi and adjoining areas witnessed a major earthquake jolt. Tremors at night made many people come to open spaces as a precautionary measure.

That time NCS had said that the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 10:17 pm. 

article-image

