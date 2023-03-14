Madhya Pradesh: 35-yr-old falls in love with class 8 girl, rejected; opens fire on her brother & teacher

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old jilted lover, who fell in love with a student of class 8 , barged in her school and allegedly opened fire on her teacher in Morena on Tuesday. Just a few hours ago, the accused shot her 8-year-old brother. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Kotwali police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Jadoon told Free Press that two incident took place in two different areas on the same day.

Police said that the first incident took place near the railway station area, where the accused shot an eight-year-old boy with a country-made gun. The incident occurred at around 3.30 pm. The passersby rushed him for treatment.

Police said, an hour later in another area, the accused reached the girl's school and called teacher Harichandra Sharma from the class. He started yelling at the teacher, saying "Why did you insult the girl" and opened fire. The teacher was rushed to the hospital, while the accused fled the spot.

Earlier, the police were investigating both the cases separately. It's during investigation, that Samagra ID helped crack the case.

When the police checked the ID, they saw details of the victim boy's parents and the girl's parents matched and the duo are siblings.

The police took the statement of the girl. Police said during probe it was found that the accused works as a labourer and had been stalking the girl since long. To avoid any untoward incident, the family had stopped her from attending school.

When the accused got to know that the girl's teacher scolded her and asked her to pay focus on studies, he got agitated and rushed to school and opened fire on the teacher, police added.

The police have registered the case under section 307 of IPC and have started investigations.

Police has started the search to nab the accused.