Madhya Pradesh: Teacher, minor boy shot at injured in two incidents in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher in a government secondary school in the city was shot at and injured on Monday, the police said.

The attacker entered a room in the school in the morning when the teacher Harishchandra Sharma was studying and shot at him.

The youth ran away after committing the crime.

In another incident, a minor boy was shot and injured in the Tussipura area.

The youth who shot at the teacher mentioned the name of the minor boy’s sister. The police began to probe the two cases.

On the grounds of CCTV footage, the police began to raid the hideouts of the culprits.

On entering the school premises, the attacker wanted to know from the teacher who was responsible for harassing a girl named Upasana.

Nevertheless, the teacher could understand anything, the youth shot at him.

The injured was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to Gwalior.

In the meantime, a minor boy Gajendra Jatav who sustained bullet injuries in the stomach was brought to the district hospital.

The name of the girl that youth mentioned at the time of shooting at the teacher is the sister of Gajendra.