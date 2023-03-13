 Madhya Pradesh: Teacher, minor boy shot at injured in two incidents in Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Teacher, minor boy shot at injured in two incidents in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher, minor boy shot at injured in two incidents in Morena

In another incident, a minor boy was shot and injured in the Tussipura area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher in a government secondary school in the city was shot at and injured on Monday, the police said.

The attacker entered a room in the school in the morning when the teacher Harishchandra Sharma was studying and shot at him.

The youth ran away after committing the crime.

In another incident, a minor boy was shot and injured in the Tussipura area.  

The youth who shot at the teacher mentioned the name of the minor boy’s sister. The police began to probe the two cases.

On the grounds of CCTV footage, the police began to raid the hideouts of the culprits.

On entering the school premises, the attacker wanted to know from the teacher who was responsible for harassing a girl named Upasana.

Nevertheless, the teacher could understand anything, the youth shot at him.

The injured was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to Gwalior.

In the meantime, a minor boy Gajendra Jatav who sustained bullet injuries in the stomach was brought to the district hospital.

The name of the girl that youth mentioned at the time of shooting at the teacher is the sister of Gajendra.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for chopping off mother-in-law's nose in Morena after wife's separation
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mass suicide: 32 dead in five year in Madhya Pradesh, home minister Narottam Mishra tells Assembly

Mass suicide: 32 dead in five year in Madhya Pradesh, home minister Narottam Mishra tells Assembly

Bhopal: Five-day training session for women scientists begins at IIFM

Bhopal: Five-day training session for women scientists begins at IIFM

Madhya Pradesh: Youths, cops collect funds for wedding of poor woman in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Youths, cops collect funds for wedding of poor woman in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher, minor boy shot at injured in two incidents in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher, minor boy shot at injured in two incidents in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: SDMs told to review wheat procurement preparations in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: SDMs told to review wheat procurement preparations in Narmadapuram