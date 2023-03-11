Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for chopping off mother-in-law's nose in Morena after wife's separation

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged by wife’s separation, a man beat up his father-in-law and also cut off his mother-in-law's nose in Morena, last night, said officials.

Kotwali police have registered a case of assault by blocking the road against three people.

55-year-old Ram Vilasi, a resident of Chandpur village of Morena, went to meet her daughter with his husband Ramhet Baghel and son. Meanwhile, when she was returning on a bike after meeting her daughter, Ram Vilasi’s son-in-law Raju Baghel and two relatives blocked their road and started a quarrel with them. When Ram Vialsi opposed it, his son-in-law Raju Baghel cut her nose with teeth and beat his husband Ramhet Baghel.

Son-in-law Raju Baghel used to beat his wife Shyam Shundari, troubled by him, Shyam Shundari complaint to police and got separated, angered by this, Raju Baghel executed the incident, said police.

After getting information from the locals, 100 dials reached the spot and brought the injured one to police station, where they registered a case against son-in-law Raju Baghel and his relatives, said Police Station in-charge Yogendra Singh Jadaun.