MP: Morena MLA receives a death threat after speeding Scorpio tries to push his car down from over-bridge

Police have registered a case against the accused on the report of the MLA .

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Morena MLA Rakesh Mavai |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding Scorpio allegedly overtook Morena MLA Rakesh Mavai's car and tried to hit with an intention to push his car down the over-brigde located at National Highway in the Civil Line Police Station area on Thursday night.

Fortunately, the MLA's driver balanced the wheels and all are safe.

Soon after the incident at around 2:30 am, the accused called the MLA and threatened him of dire consequences if he doesn't pay 'terror tax'.

According to the information, Morena MLA Rakesh Mavai reached the Civil Line police station and lodged the report. The MLA told the police that at around 11:30 pm last night, he was going to Banmore in his car after having dinner from the hotel. Apart from his uncle, the gunman was in the car. He was passing over the over bridge on the National Highway. Suddenly, a Scorpio car coming at a high speed from behind overtook his car.

As soon as he overtook the car, the MLA's car got disbalanced. Though the driver controlled the car and saved it from falling down. 

Later, MLA spoke to Sarpanch on a call. On which, the sarpanch accepted his brother's mistake and apologised. 

However, hours later, the MLA received a threatening call on which the person introduced himself as Jawan Singh Kanshana. He said that “If you want to stay alive, send me the money”. When he denied, Kanshana abused the MLA.”

Madhya Pradesh: Father-son die, after tractor-trolley hits motorbike in Morena
