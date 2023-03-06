e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Father-son die, after tractor-trolley hits motorbike in Morena

The accused driver is absconding, but search is on: Police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Accident | Representative Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo died after a tractor-trolley hit their motorbike at Sihoniya road of Morena district on Sunday night.

During the accident, Dimni MLA Ravindra Singh Tomar who was passing by, noticed the injured on the road, he immediately took both-- father-son to district hospital, were doctor declared the father dead. While the son died during the treatment on Monday.

Ram Avtar Mahore with son Karan Mahore , resident of Lallu Basai village was returning back to village last night, meanwhile at Sihoniya  road speedy tractor-trolley hit their motorbike.  Both father-son got seriously injured, said official.

On Monday, after the post-mortem police handed both the deceased to their families. The accused driver is absconding, whereas, police has filed a case against unknown driver, based on which investigation underway, said ASP Dr. Rai Singh Narvariya.

