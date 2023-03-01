Madhya Pradesh: Officials directed to solve CM Helpline plaints lying for 50 days in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has directed the heads of various departments to hold camps to solve the CM Helpline complaints pending for 50 days.

He said that no such complaints should be left and that the departments, having 500 complaints, should work out 350 of them with full satisfaction of the complainants.

The complaints that can be forcefully closed should be sent to the collectorate within five days, he said.

He made the statement at a meeting with officials at the collectorate on Monday when he was sifting through the complaints pending for a long time.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat IchhitGadhpale, additional collector Narottam Bhargava, sub-divisional magistrate, Tehsildar and other officials were present at the meeting.

The complaints related to various demands of the people should be kept separately, he said.

The collector also told the officials to issue a show-cause notice to manager of Akshay Urja GN Shukla, as he was not present in the meeting.

The collector told the rural bank management that the insurance camps should not be a formality.

Before holding such camps, the bank officials should hold discussions with the chief executive officers of the Panchayants.

Asthana has expressed unhappiness over the slow registration of farmers for procurement of wheat, gram and mustard on minimum support price. He asked the officials to speed up the work.

If the number of farmers registered this year is less than that of last year, action will be taken against the defaulters, Asthana said.

Till today, 2, 285 farmers have been registered for sale of wheat and 2, 332 for sale of mustard, which is very less, the collector said, adding that registration of farmers should be publicised through graffiti and social media.