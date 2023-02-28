Madhya Pradesh: Woman kills husband along with paramour in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her paramour polished off her husband for coming in the way of their illicit relationship, the police said on Tuesday.

According to reports, the woman lodged a complaint at Station Road police station a month ago that her husband had gone missing.

During an inquiry into the case, the police took the youth, with whom the woman had an illicit relationship, into custody.

When the police quizzed the youth, he revealed the truth. The man was working as a daily-rated employee and living in Buddha Ka Pura area.

His wife had an illicit relation with a youth who was her neighbour. When her husband came to know of it, he began to keep an eye on her.

The youth and the woman then hatched a conspiracy to dispose of the man. They murdered him and buried his body in a farmland.

Although the police launched a search for him, they could not get any clue about him.

Nevertheless, when the police began to sift through the mobile phone of the woman, they came across the talks between her and the youth.

When the police took the youth into custody and quizzed him, he revealed the truth. The police dug out the labourer’s body from the farmland.