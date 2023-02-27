Madhya Pradesh: Former MLA from Morena & Congress leader Dandotiya joins BSP

Morena: Congress leader Balveer Singh Dandotiya together with his supporters joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday.

President of the BSP’s state unit Ramakant Pippal gave him the party membership. Dandotiya, too, garlanded the photograph of B R Ambedkar at the party office.

Immediately after taking the party membership, Dandotiya told journalists that 5,000 youths would soon join the BSP.

Dandotiya further said he had joined the BSP because of the people’s demand, besides when he was a student, he was associated with the BSP.

It was the BSP which fielded him in the Lok Sabha elections, and in 2013, he won from Dimni assembly constituency on the BSP ticket.

Although he had been with the Congress for a brief period, he always thought about the BSP, Dandotiya said.

Both Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are selling on the same boat, he said, adding that the BJP toppled an elected government and the party failed to do anything.