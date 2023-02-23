Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed, 50 injured as bus carrying marriage party hits tree in Singrauli

Representative Image | File Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying members of a wedding party collided with a tree, killing three people and injuring 50 others in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Thursady, police said.

Out of the injured people, 11 were critically hurt, they said.

An initial investigation suggested the bus driver lost control over the wheels in a bid to avoid hitting a motorbike which came in its way suddenly, Mada police station inspector Kapoor Tripathi said.

The bus was returning after marriage

The bus, carrying members of the groom's side along with the bride, hit the tree on a roadside at Dhari village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, he said.

They were returning home after the marriage when the accident took place.

Three men - identified as Manik Kes Biyar (45), Umar Kes Bind (35) and Bhai Lal Biyar (50) - sitting on the front row seats died on the spot, the official said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also expressed grief over the incident.

