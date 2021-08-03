Madhya Pradesh: 282 certificate, 177 diploma courses in 160 colleges from new session

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Department of higher education has decided to start 282 new certificate courses and 177 diploma courses in 160 select colleges across the state from new academic session.

New diploma and certificate courses were designed in accordance with the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) by the universities. They also got them approved recently and now they are ready with the course content to be taught in the new academic session.

Higher education minister, Mohan Yadav held a review meeting on Monday and took stock of all the new courses. ‘Our focus is on courses that could generate employment opportunities and jobs besides inculcating entrepreneurship skills among the students,’ said Mohan Yadav.

Diploma and certificate courses have been designed on diverse subjects considering employability of the students. For example courses have been introduced in solar panel installation, cyber law, mobile repairing, bee keeping and honey filtration etc.

‘Colleges located in Vindhya region will have diploma and certificate courses in cement engineering. In tribal areas courses like bee keeping and tourism courses in colleges that are located near tourist spots like Khajuraho or Pachmarhi will offer courses in tourism. Courses in colleges have been introduced considering employability,’ added the higher education minister.

Yadav also instructed to complete works related to construction of computer labs and IT infrastructure within stipulated time. More than 200 colleges are being upgraded with the help of World Bank funds.

The higher education minister also took review of establishing the incubation centres in all universities. He said the universities that do not have incubation center yet should immediately take steps to establish it.

Selected colleges across the state are also being converted into Excellence Centers by the higher education department.