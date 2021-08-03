Madhya Pradesh: Crocodile comes out from under car on national highway, scares residents

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of the hamlets near the Vijaypur-Salabhgarh national highway number 552 got the shock of their life late Monday night when a crock emerged from under a car parked there.

As the streams, the ponds and the rivers in the district are overflowing in the district, the crocodile came from one such water body in the area.

The villagers, however, heaved a sigh of relief as the crocodile crawled away and took shelter in a nearby field.

Soon after the incident, the video of a crawling crocodile went viral.

According to the people of the area, the crocodile may have come out, because the streams and other water bodies are flowing.