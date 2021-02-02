Madhya Pradesh: 2.72 lakh frontline workers to get shots from February 6

BHOPAL: The health department is all set for vaccination of around 2.72 lakh frontline workers (FLWs). The vaccination drive is scheduled from February 6. FLWs comprise mainly policemen, civic bodies’ staff and revenue officials. There are 22,628 central government officials; 12,986 are state Home Guards; 97,522 are from the state police; 5,539 are state prisons personnel; 138,675 ministry of home affairs (MHA) personnel (which is inclusive of the above four categories); 88,776 are of ministry of housing and urban administration (MoHUA) personnel and 45,195 are from the state revenue department. So, there is a total of 272,646 FLWs in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, there will be a two-day mop-up round on February 3 and February 4 for 1.19 lakh healthcare workers (HCWs) who missed vaccination previously due to different reasons. Pan-India vaccination was launched on January 16 and it continued till January 30 for HCWs. There were 4.17 lakh HCWs. So, overall, 8.87 lakh HCWs and FLWs are being covered in the first round of the pan-India vaccination programme launched to give a safety dose of vaccine to those who handle corona cases in pandemic times.

Vaccination will be on a ‘first-in, first-out’ (FIFO) basis. FIFO is an asset management and valuation method in which assets produced or acquired first are used, or disposed of, first. The session sites where Covishield was supplied will be supplied the same vaccine for the drive.

‘Mop-up round on Feb 3-4’

"Our mop-up round will be on February 3 and February 4 for those who missed the vaccination in the previous session. Similarly, we’re ready for FLW vaccinations. It will be on a ‘first-in, first-out’ basis. It means that those who were given Covishield will be given the same vaccine dose at the session sites. We’re finalising the things for FLW vaccinations in the state," said Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer.