15-day-long pan-India vaccination drive ends: Madhya Pradesh misses target by over 100,000 health workers

BHOPAL: The 15-day-long pan-India vaccination programme ended on Saturday and over 1 lakh health workers missed it in Madhya Pradesh due to various reasons. Now, the health authorities are planning for a mop-up round scheduled for February 3 and February 4. The National Health Mission (NHM)’s target was 4.17 lakh for vaccination in Madhya Pradesh. However, the NHM has attributed the low turnout to the ‘exclusion’ criteria to some extent. Low turnout for vaccinations is a matter of deep concern for the health department, which, however, said the rate, or speed, at which the vaccination drive was carried on was reasonably good.

Exclusion criteria

The exclusion criteria include pregnant women, allergic persons and those who regularly take aspirin. Secondly, those who are seriously ill or have been admitted to hospital were left out from the vaccination process even after they were on the list. Thirdly, some people missed getting vaccinated due to some unavoidable circumstances in their families or because they were out of station.

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “The exclusion criteria are responsible for the low turnout for vaccinations. In spite of this, the response is reasonably good in Madhya Pradesh. The exclusion criteria include pregnant women, allergic persons and those who are consuming aspirin. Secondly, those who are seriously ill or have been admitted to hospital were left out from the vaccination process even after they were on the list. Vaccination is voluntary and not compulsory. No legal action is taken if any one refuses vaccination due to any reason. Our main objective is to show the severity of corona cases to the public and, then, surely, they’ll approach the session sites for vaccination just like sterilisation.”