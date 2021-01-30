15-day-long pan-India vaccination drive ends: Madhya Pradesh misses target by over 100,000 health workers

BHOPAL: The 15-day-long pan-India vaccination programme ended on Saturday and over 1 lakh health workers missed it in Madhya Pradesh due to various reasons. Now, the health authorities are planning for a mop-up round scheduled for February 3 and February 4. The National Health Mission (NHM)’s target was 4.17 lakh for vaccination in Madhya Pradesh. However, the NHM has attributed the low turnout to the ‘exclusion’ criteria to some extent. Low turnout for vaccinations is a matter of deep concern for the health department, which, however, said the rate, or speed, at which the vaccination drive was carried on was reasonably good.
Exclusion criteria
The exclusion criteria include pregnant women, allergic persons and those who regularly take aspirin. Secondly, those who are seriously ill or have been admitted to hospital were left out from the vaccination process even after they were on the list. Thirdly, some people missed getting vaccinated due to some unavoidable circumstances in their families or because they were out of station.
State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “The exclusion criteria are responsible for the low turnout for vaccinations. In spite of this, the response is reasonably good in Madhya Pradesh. The exclusion criteria include pregnant women, allergic persons and those who are consuming aspirin. Secondly, those who are seriously ill or have been admitted to hospital were left out from the vaccination process even after they were on the list. Vaccination is voluntary and not compulsory. No legal action is taken if any one refuses vaccination due to any reason. Our main objective is to show the severity of corona cases to the public and, then, surely, they’ll approach the session sites for vaccination just like sterilisation.”
Indian Medical Association president Dr Devendra Goswami said, “The exclusion criteria are main factor which created a hindrance in the vaccination programme. Otherwise, Madhya Pradesh’s performance is much better compared to that of any other state.”
‘In mop-up round, surely’
"I’ll go for vaccination with SIO (state immunisation officer) in the mop-up round scheduled for February 3 and February 4. The mop-up round is for those who missed the vaccination programme due to any reason in the routine course," said Chhavi Bharadwaj, director, NHM.
‘It’s a safety concern’
"Health workers shouldn’t hesitate to take the vaccination. However, I haven’t received the vaccination so far as I’ve undergone a hernia operation. But health workers should come forward for the vaccination as it gives out a message to society. Secondly, it’s a safety concern," Dr Lalit Shrivastava, former president, Indian Medical Association remarked.
‘Must for health workers’
"Health workers should take advantage of this vaccination programme. I’ll get vaccinated in the mop-up round. I had corona infection. I’ve just recovered from it. So, I’ll go for vaccination in the mop-up round," Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent, TB Hospital, said.
‘Junior docs not covered’
"Gandhi Medical College (GMC) hasn’t covered junior doctors like me. So, junior doctors have been left out of the vaccination programme. GMC shouldn’t do it. Secondly, JUDA appeals to other health workers for the pan-India vaccination programme from a safety point of view," remarked Dr Sanchet Saxena, JUDA patron.