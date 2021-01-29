Madhya Pradesh: 50,994 more health workers vaccinated against virus

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported 50,994 vaccinations at 1065 session sites taking the number of those who have been given jabs so far to 2,46,566 in the state.The state could achieve only 59 percent of the target set for the day. Mandla, Dindori and Alirajpur reported 100 per cent vaccination each. Shajapur reported 99 per cent and Bhind reported 97 per cent while Khandwa reported 80 per cent.

State capital reported 3503 vaccinations, which was 46 percent of the target. Vaccinations were carried out at 80 session sites. Indore reported 4210 vaccination at 85 session sites, achieving 50 per cent target. Jabalpur reported 69 per cent while Gwalior reported 50 per cent vaccination. Adjacent districts of the state capital like Sehore and Raisen performed better with two reporting 72 per cent and 62 per cent respectively. Districts which recorded below 50 per cent include Umaria (42), Satna(48), Mandsaur(43), Harda(36), Guna(32), Agar(47), and Datia(48).

MP Corona update

No new cases: Agar-Malwa, Niwari, Panna, Mandla, Alirajpur, Tikamgarh, Datia, Harda, Mandsaur, Morena and Narsingpur reported no new corona cases.

Single-day case count below 10: Umaria (8), Tikamgarh(9), Alirajpur(6), Mandla(2), Ashok Nagar(8), Niwari(5), Anuppur(9), Morena(2) and Agar-Malwa(6). The state reported three new deaths and the corona positivity rate stands at 0.9 per cent. Total 18,012 samples were sent for testing.