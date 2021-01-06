Madhya Pradesh 2011 Vyapam PMT scam: CBI will submit chargesheet against more than 50 accused

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is going to submit a chargesheet against more than 50 accused in the Vyapam PMT scam of 2011 in the special court of the CBI, probably on Thursday.

Earlier, in 2017, the CBI had filed the charge-sheet in the Vyapam scam of 2012. Sources said that the scam of 2011 is different from the other PMT entrance exam scam. In this scam, private colleges had got the benefits. The top scorer had sat in the PMT examination, 2011, and qualified for admission. But, as they did not take admission, the seats remained vacant. To fill the seats, the private colleges allegedly gave admission to less-scoring students who had paid huge amounts to the colleges.

Sources said that the directors and owners of the private medical colleges, besides the students, scorer and the middlemen, are the part of the charge-sheet. Earlier, one charge-sheet was submitted by the local Gwalior police, as all the Vyapam-related cases were handed over to the CBI on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

The CBI is conducting inquiries into the scams and filing the charge-sheet in court.