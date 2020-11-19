Madhya Pradesh: 200 days of work under MNREGA in Naxal-hit Balaghat

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said for the development of the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected Balaghat district, the government will provide 200 days of work under MNREGA, instead of the present 100 days.

In LWE-affected areas including Baihar, Birsa, Paraswara, Lanji development blocks of Balaghat district, MNREGA labourers will get 200 days work in a year, said Chouhan on Thursday. Special recruitment drive will be conducted locally for the Scheduled Tribes category of Baiga and others, said the Chief Minister. Chouhan was in Gondia to attend the funeral of his father- in-law Ghanshyam Das Masani (88), who passed away in Bhopal on Wednesday night. After attending the funeral, Chouhan reviewed the arrangements in Naxal affected (Left Extremism affected) areas in Gondia with the collector and superintendent of police.

Special facilities will be made available in the LWE-hit areas, so that they can be properly developed, law and order can be strengthened and employment opportunities can be made easily available to the people in the region, said Chouhan.

He added that a special plan will be made for road connectivity in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and mobile network will be strengthened in the areas where network is not available. Skill development programmes will be organised to promote special skills in these areas. In addition to this, arrangements will be made to provide market to local products of these areas.