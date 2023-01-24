e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 2 women, 3 children injured in gas explosion in Damoh's Batiagarh

Madhya Pradesh: 2 women, 3 children injured in gas explosion in Damoh's Batiagarh

The five injured were taken to hospital for further treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Five members of a family suffered injuries in a gas explosion in Batiagarh town here on Tuesday.

According to Batiagarh Police Station In-charge Manish Mishra, the members of Lodhi family were cooking food in the morning. Two women and three children were present at home when the gas cylinder of a local company exploded.

Neighbors took all injured to Community Health Center of Batiagarh from where they were sent to Damoh for further treatment.

