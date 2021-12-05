Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old college girl commits suicide in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old college girl committed suicide by hanging herself from ceiling in Chhota Fuhara area under Kotwali police station, Jabalpur, the police said on Sunday.

According to the Kotwali police, the girl was a resident of Kundam and she was studying here in a private college. She was living in a rented house in Chhota Fuhara.

The police said that according to the post mortem report the girl was pregnant and she got abortion a few days ago.

Police station in charge Anil Gupta said that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot. The girl had mentioned her entire story in the suicide letter. The girl had a boyfriend from the same village who used to visit her place in Chhota Fuhara. They had physical relations and the lover had promised to marry her. But when she told her lover about her pregnancy, he aborted the child. Later, the accused also refused to marry her. After which the girl committed suicide, Gupta added.

The police arrested the accused lover on the basis of the suicide note and started interrogating him, Gupta said.

