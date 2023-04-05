 Madhya Pradesh: 18-year-old swallows mobile phone during fight with brother; doctors perform emergency surgery
Madhya Pradesh: 18-year-old swallows mobile phone during fight with brother; doctors perform emergency surgery

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to end a dispute over a Chinese mobile phone with her brother, an 18-year-old girl swallowed the phone in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The girl was then immediately taken to Gwaliors’s Jayaarogya Hospital (JAH) where she was operated upon and the cell phone was taken out. 

As soon as the girl swallowed the cell phone in anger, she started experiencing extreme stomach pain and continuous vomiting. This caused much panic among the family members and they took her to hospital without wasting much time.

The emergency surgery lasted for about two hours. 

Doctors at the Jayaarogya Hospital said that the girl has received ten stitches and is now stable. 

When a 11-month-old swallowed mini LED

A similar incident was reported in Indore last week when a 11-month-old girl swallowed a mini LED bulb while playing. The mini LED bulb of about 5 mm size was stuck in her right lower bronchus of the lungs through the windpipe and was removed safely by doctors.

