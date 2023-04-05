Madhya Pradesh: Negligent hospital staff stores dead body in defunct freezer, takes it out 3 days later to unbearable stench and worms

Representative Image | File Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another incident of negligence at Sagar district hospital, a dead body was stored in a defunct freezer in the mortuary, causing it to rot.

According to information, Bina police station had sent the body of an unidentified youth to Sagar Civil Hospital for postmortem. The hospital staff kept the body in a freezer which was out of order for the past 15 days.

When the body was finally taken out of the freezer for the autopsy, its stench was so unbearable that the officers who came for the postmortem ran away. There were worms crawling on the body. However, the doctors later performed the postmortem.

This is not the first time such an incident was reported in Sagar District Hospital. Earlier this year, a dead body’s eyes went missing from the mortuary of the hospital as rats gnawed at them.

Blame game on

Hospital administration and police were found blaming each other for the negligence.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr. Sanjeev Aggarwal said that the employees did not inform him about the damage to the freezer. On the other hand, station in-charge Kamal Nigwal said that the hospital management is responsible for the mortuary room.