Madhya Pradesh: 48 hours on, Cheetah Oban yet to return to Kuno; Forest team vigilant

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Cheetah Oban, once again, crossed the Kuno National Park's boundary and was seen drinking water from a lake along the forest area on Tuesday.

A Forest Department team is constantly monitoring the radio-collared cheetah.

This is the first time when Oban was seen outside Kuno National Park. Two days ago, on Sunday morning, Oban left Kuno and was spotted in the area of Jhad and Baroda village in Vijaypur.

The Forest Department and World Life team were informed by the villagers, and they attempted to bring the Cheetah back to the park but were unsuccessful. Eventually, the cheetah returned back to Kuno National Park on its own... only to escape again.

According to DFO Prakash Verma, the area around the village is a buffer zone where the cheetah may not know the boundaries of the National Park. He also stated that the cheetah does not harm humans and leaves the area once it finds a safe zone. It is normal for a cheetah released in the open to roam in the surrounding areas.