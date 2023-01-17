Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants kidnap 3 people who went to graze cattle in Sheopur forest, demand ₹12 lakh ransom

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Three shepherds who went to graze the cattle in the forest were abducted by the unidentified miscreants on Monday evening. The incident is reported from Dhankar village of Vijaypur police station area of the Sheopur district. The miscreants have demanded a ransom of Rs 4 lakh each for their release.

As the police received the information, the police from four police stations including Vijaypur, Virpur, Agra and Raghunathpur visited forest in the search of miscreants.

Chambal ADG Rajesh Chawla and SP Alok Kumar Singh have also reached Vijaypur.

How are they kidnapped?

According to the villagers, Gudda Baghel, Bhattu Baghel, Pappu Baghel, Siyaram Baghel, Feran Yadav, Ratiram resident of Ganjanpura and Ramswaroop Yadav resident of Bhurapura, had gone to the forest to graze cattle in the evening on Monday. Later, eight miscreants have reached the forest. They beat them and then took them on foot to the Dhoret forest.

After questioning, the miscreants released Pappu Baghel, Siyaram Baghel, Feran Yadav and Ramswaroop. The remaining 3 people have been kidnapped.

Miscreants demanding a ransom of Rs 4 lakh

The miscreants are demanding a ransom of a total of Rs 12 lakh (Rs 4 lakh each) from the relatives of the three persons. The cattle herders of the area are scared of this incident and due to fear they are not taking the cattle to the forest.

The relatives of the abducted said that all three have gone to the forest to graze cattle, but even after more than 24 hours, no trace of them could be found. Relatives have complained about the kidnapping of 3 people from the forest.

Searching for all three is on

The Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar Singh said that after getting the information, the police are continuously searching for them in the forest, it is expected that soon everyone will be freed.

