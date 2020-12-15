Madhya Pradesh: 17-year-old boy murdered by minor and his parents in Bhopal, victim was returning from birthday party at night

BHOPAL: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a minor and his parents. The victim was returning from a birthday party and was heading towards his house when the dispute erupted.

The deceased was identified as Sunny Singh, a resident of Subhash Colony in Ashoka Garden. Police said he had a row with the accused, a minor, and on Monday night. When they confronted, they indulged in a fight. It happened around 10 pm near Subhash Colony, police said.

The minor who had knife stabbed Sunny twice. His parents also got involved in the clash. The victim was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment on Tuesday afternoon. The police have registered case against minor and his parents for the murder. His father works in industrial area and his mother runs a shop.