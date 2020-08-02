Madhya Pradesh: Minor among 2 held in robbery, attempt to murder case in Khargone

Khargone: With the arrest of two including a minor, Khargone police claimed have solved a robber and attempt to murder case that took place on Friday afternoon between Rodiya and Chirva village.
Accused have been identified as Mukesh Jamrey and his minor aid, both resident of Bagh Faliya Rodiya village. Police have recovered Rs 25,500 out of Rs 26,100 which they snatched from Amit, a country-made pistol, a bag, some office documents, electronic billing machine and others.
Complainant Amit Bhawsar, is a collection agent. He is undergoing treatment in Indore’s private hospital after getting serious bullets wounds. He stated in his complaint to Bhikangaon police that on Friday afternoon when he was heading towards Bhikangaon from Rodiya village, two unidentified assailants on a motorcycles first followed him and after reaching a deserted place, overtook him.
The pillion rider opened fired at him injuring his shoulder. Accused duo then snatched a bag containing money and other items and fled away.
Amit somehow managed to reach Bhikangaon. He lodged his complaint at Gogawan police station. Later, he was rushed to Khargone and from where he was referred to Indore.
Amit alleged that Rs 26,100 which he had collected including Rs 7,100 from Bhikangaon and Rs 19,000 Rodiya village.
Based on Amit statement, Bhikangaon and Gogwan police rushed to the spot and began investigation. Based on CCTV footages from Rodiya petrol pump, police zero in their investigation on a motorcycle which was following him.
After going through motorcycle details, police nabbed Mukesh Jamrey and one minor. During interrogation, Jamrey informed police that since Amit well acquainted to him, he has decided to kill him. Accused used country-made revolver in the crime, while police recovered along with motorcycle.
The accused have been booked duo under relevant sections of IPC and were produced before local court.
