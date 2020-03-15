Madhya Pradesh: 16 legislators write to Speaker, urge him to accept their resignation

BHOPAL: Sixteen rebel legislators have again dashed off a letter to Speaker NP Prajapati requesting him to accept their resignation.

They wrote that he should accept their resignation the way he had considered the resignation of six other legislators.

These legislators said that they would not be able to meet the Speaker personally because of lack of security. The Speaker has yet to take a decision on their resignation letter.

Earlier, the legislators released a video saying that they had resigned from the House membership and demanded CRPF personnel to protect them.

In the video, the legislators also expressed their fear that the government might take them into its protection by asking their kin to lodge a missing person’s complaint. They said also there was security threat from the government.

Home minister Bala Bachchan accepted their demand for bringing them to Bhopal under the protection of CRPF personnel.

Bachchan said the state police were capable of protecting them, but since they have demanded CRPF personnel, the government was ready to do that.