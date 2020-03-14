Anti CAA NRC protest in Bhopal: Iqbal Maidan Satyagrah reaches Day 74, Children give message on No-NRC, CAA & coronavirus through colours

Rimsa Rais made sketch of a human body showcasing symptoms of corona virus including reduce your risk – learn hands with soap and water or alcohol- based hand rub, cover nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing with a tissue, thoroughly cook meat and eggs.

Rumana Mirza made a painting of people wearing masks to create awareness about Covid-19. She made the work on paper with pencil.

Besides, some children also painted works sending out message of No NRC, No NPR and No CAA. Ayusha Rasheed painted a map of India with pencil on paper and wrote – Hum Bharat Ke Lo Hai Samvidhan Bachayenge Kutchh Nahi Batayenge….’. She also wrote in her painting ‘Asahyog aandolan – Hum NPR mein sahyog nahi karenge…’.