e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

84-day gap for Covishield dose being reconsidered again, say government sources
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 08:56 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 151 dengue cases found in Jabalpur district in one month

No death has been reported due to the mosquito-borne viral infection during this period, said Ajay Kureel.
PTI
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh has recorded 151 cases of dengue infection in the last 30 days, an official said on Thursday.

No death has been reported due to the mosquito-borne viral infection during this period, said Ajay Kureel, spokesperson of the Seth Govind Das District Hospital here.

The figures were compiled on the basis of cases reported by government hospitals, he told PTI.

As private hospitals only inform orally about dengue cases they are treating, they have been now asked to furnish information in writing, he told PTI.

Taking suo motu (on its own) cognizance of reports about the dengue outbreak in Jabalpur, the MP Human Rights Commission on Monday had sought a reply from the chief secretary and additional chief secretary (health services) about the steps taken by the state government to tackle it.

As many as 53 patients were undergoing treatment at the district hospital when commission chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain sought reply from top officials in two weeks, said Ghanshyam Sirsam, deputy director, state PR department.

The commission had also noted that the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation was imposing a fine of Rs 200 on house owners if the larvae of dengue-carrying mosquito were found on the premises, he said.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Experts warn about deadly Covid-22 ahead of festival season

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 08:56 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal