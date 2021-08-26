Madhya Pradesh: Experts warn about deadly Covid-22 ahead of festival season

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health experts have warned people that non-adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour may cause trouble as festive season is ensuing and possibility of third corona wave looms large.

The experts say the festival season is round the corner and that coronavirus is still active gets reflected in alarming number of Covid-19 cases in states like Kerala particularly after Onam.

The experts are worried many people appear relaxed after vaccination and hardly bother about complying with Covid protocol.

The top five states, which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 31,445 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 5,031 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,601 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,573 cases and Karnataka with 1,224 cases.

About 88.55 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 68.12 per cent of the new cases. Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (216), followed by Kerala with 215 daily deaths.

India recorded 46,164 fresh Covid-19 cases and 607 deaths due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Besides, experts are warning that a Super Variant of the SARS CoV-2 may emerge in 2022 and non-vaccinated people may be super spreaders.

Experts further say that Covid-22 could get worse than what people are witnessing now. People have to be prepared for more than one vaccination in the next few years, which is constantly adapting to new variant.

Covid-22

Hamidia Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave said, “Effect of any new variant like Delta or Covid-22 depends on population, region and atmosphere. Its genome analysis will reveal how effective it is. People should be cautious as corona is ravaging many states.”

Risky proposition

Shifting of Sultania Hospital to Hamidia Hospital will be risky as there will be three big hospitals in same premises – Hamidia Hospital, Kamla Nehru Hospital and Sultania Hospital.

Hamidia Hospital MS Dr Lokendra Dave said Sultania Hospital should not be shifted in Hamidia Hosital premises till corona is under control. “It will be very risky when wave hits again and Covid patients start approaching Hamidia Hospital,” he added.

Former Hamidia Hospital MS Dr ID Chaurasia also feels that it will pose health risk for Sultania Hospital patients if shifted.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 07:40 PM IST