 Madhya Pradesh: 15 people injured as truck overturns in Betul
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Representative Image |

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Fifteen people were injured when a truck carrying members of a marriage party overturned on Betul-Paratwada highway in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.

Five women were among those injured in the accident which took place on Monday night, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) AC Mohit said.

The truck overturned while negotiating a blind turn, he said.

After being alerted, personnel from the nearby Bhainsdehi police station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a community health centre.

Four persons who were in a serious condition were referred to the Betul district hospital, the official said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.

AIIMS Bhopal professors in Int'l Y20 event in Rishikesh to promote global youth leadership
